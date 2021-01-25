Genesis Vision Hits 24 Hour Volume of $888,689.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $10.99 million and $888,689.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00007206 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00748720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.04235938 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016835 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

