Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GEN stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Genesis Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $938.65 million during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 159,749 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 164,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 259,513 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

