Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
GEN stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Genesis Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.
Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $938.65 million during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
