Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.29. Gecina has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

