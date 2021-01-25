GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.75 ($33.82).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €30.23 ($35.56) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of -32.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.