GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.48

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.48 and last traded at $114.09, with a volume of 3153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.96 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

