GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GDS by 1,895.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in GDS by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after buying an additional 775,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $27,965,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GDS by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after buying an additional 231,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Truist upped their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.24.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $112.82 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

