GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.48

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.48 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 217531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Get GameStop alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $17,188,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GameStop by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the period.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.