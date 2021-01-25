GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.0501 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $28,672.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00420573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,364,528 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.