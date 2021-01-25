Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPG. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.56. 7,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,207. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 18.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

