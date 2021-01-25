FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Increased by Analyst

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $22.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.78.

BABA stock opened at $258.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.86. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

