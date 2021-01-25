FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Issued By Truist Securiti

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Macerich’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

NYSE MAC opened at $14.25 on Monday. The Macerich has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.32 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich during the third quarter worth $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Macerich by 68.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.