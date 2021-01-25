FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of HWC opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 190,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,633,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

