FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issued By DA Davidson

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.14.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.39 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after acquiring an additional 929,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after acquiring an additional 88,365 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 84,005 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $3,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.