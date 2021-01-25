FY2020 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($4.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.82). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of DK opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

