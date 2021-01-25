FY2020 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 384,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

