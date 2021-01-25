FY2020 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reduced by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.19) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($7.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $33.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $10.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $82.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $117.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $143.19 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,926.07.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,066.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,886.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Booking by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 19,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

