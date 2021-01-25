FY2020 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

