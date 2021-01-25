Fusion Trading Down 6.3% This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,316.53 or 0.99714740 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,295,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,726,015 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

