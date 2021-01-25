Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $12.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a P/E ratio of -43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Funko in the third quarter worth $102,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.