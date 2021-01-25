Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $12.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a P/E ratio of -43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Funko in the third quarter worth $102,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

