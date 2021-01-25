FunFair (FUN) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $122.93 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00734938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.88 or 0.04143067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016829 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FUN is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.