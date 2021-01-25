Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

FUPBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

