FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 118.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 461,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 250,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

FSKR stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

