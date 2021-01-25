Frontier Ltd Alpha Sells 61,406,500 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $30.24 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $36.06.
Playtika Company Profile
