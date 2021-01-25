Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $167.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.33. 40,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

