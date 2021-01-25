FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.00 Million

Analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $184.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $178.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $680.60 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $735.05 million, with estimates ranging from $730.10 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

FORM stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,069,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FormFactor by 58.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 97.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 320,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 158,047 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth $3,843,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth $3,395,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

