Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.33

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 26481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 509,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and have sold 50,138 shares worth $2,176,120. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

