Folgory Coin (FLG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Folgory Coin token can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00008985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $52.90 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 1,012.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00797832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.90 or 0.04348853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017215 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.