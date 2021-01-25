Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS):

1/21/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/11/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/4/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/10/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,329. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

