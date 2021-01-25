Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FLR. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

FLR opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

