Flit Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,785.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $804.25 and approximately $3,785.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00418511 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,458.78 or 1.00041898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Flit Token

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.