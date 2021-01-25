FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 69,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT traded down $8.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.40. 1,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,393. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.75.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

