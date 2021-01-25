First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.8% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $20.20. 100,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,236. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

