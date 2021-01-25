First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.
NYSE:FPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.72. 154,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,245. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
