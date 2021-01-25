First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE:FPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.72. 154,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,245. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

