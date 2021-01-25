First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HUSV stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85.

