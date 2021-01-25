First Republic Bank (FRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

FRC stock opened at $156.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

