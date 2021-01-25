First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.33.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

