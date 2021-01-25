FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Holdings Lifted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. FireEye accounts for approximately 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 27,373,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after buying an additional 1,098,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 232,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,778 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,610 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.10. 10,401,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,904. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FEYE. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.