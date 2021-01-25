FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Hits $481,950.99

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $481,950.99 and $451.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00731213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.77 or 0.04170368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017208 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.