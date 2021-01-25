Financial Review: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) & Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -8.03% -12.41% -8.49% Bottomline Technologies (de) -1.67% 3.79% 1.96%

Volatility and Risk

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $247.74 million 0.80 -$4.40 million ($0.05) -45.60 Bottomline Technologies (de) $442.22 million 5.27 -$9.23 million $0.35 147.69

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bottomline Technologies (de). DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies (de), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Bottomline Technologies (de), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00 Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 5 0 2.71

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus target price of $53.79, suggesting a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to banks and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking Intelligent Engagement platform that enables banks to engage with customers; legal spend management solutions and services, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions to monitor, replay, and analyse user behaviour and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; payment automation solutions that generate various domestic and international payment instructions along with consolidated bank reporting of cash activity; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

