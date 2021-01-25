Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 383 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,045,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,720,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

