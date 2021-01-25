Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,604 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 180,243 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $835,000.

Shares of VMBS stock remained flat at $$54.05 on Monday. 937,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,527. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

