Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $392,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 274,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.