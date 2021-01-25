Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.85. The stock had a trading volume of 99,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $262.61.

