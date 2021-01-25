Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 786 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.24. The stock had a trading volume of 784,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,600. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $369.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.