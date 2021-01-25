Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.