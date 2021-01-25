Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 121,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.82. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

