Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,715 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $24,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,829,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,729,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 652,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. 1,050,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

