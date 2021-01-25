Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,294,000.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. 190,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,479. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42.

