Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

