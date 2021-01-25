Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,069 over the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

